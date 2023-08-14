SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,121 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.06. 89,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,233. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

