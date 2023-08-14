SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 163.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $501.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading

