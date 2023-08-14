Spectrum Asset Management Inc. Has $9.42 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,050 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP remained flat at $22.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 58,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,775. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

