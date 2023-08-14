Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s current price.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

