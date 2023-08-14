Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 139.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $99.54.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.