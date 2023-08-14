Spire Wealth Management Buys 12,360 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.83 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

