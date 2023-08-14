Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 309.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $557.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $562.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.