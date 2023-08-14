Spire Wealth Management Purchases 29,211 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.52 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

