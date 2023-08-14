Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 789.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDS shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $424.43 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

