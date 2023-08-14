Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $25,354.65. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 330,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

