Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,681,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPRB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 35,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

