Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Gentex by 967.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 980,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

