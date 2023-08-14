Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,532,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050,200 shares during the period. Ambev makes up approximately 13.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Ambev worth $244,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Trading Down 0.7 %

Ambev stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 6,152,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,817,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

