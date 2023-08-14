Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 1.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.7 %

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BWA traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $41.06. 940,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,211. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

