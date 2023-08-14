STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.87. 752,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

