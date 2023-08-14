Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
Standard Chartered stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $19.75.
Standard Chartered Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
