Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.99 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $96.99 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,336,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,336,579.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02501723 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,231,940.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

