Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Up 17.8% in July

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Steel Connect

In other Steel Connect news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $398,133.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,220.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,912,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 63,761 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,059,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Connect by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Connect by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect Price Performance

Shares of STCN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.34. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 163.46%.

Steel Connect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.