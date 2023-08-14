Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Down 1.6 %
SPLP opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $961.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $48.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $401,840 in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.