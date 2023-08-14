Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

SPLP opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $961.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $401,840 in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

