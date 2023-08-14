Stephens Lowers Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target to $23.00

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANIK

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.75. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.