StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,548.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,548.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. 67,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 380.95%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

