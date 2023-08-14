Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Up 33.4% in July

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 936,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.36. 487,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,260. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.