Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$32.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.36.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,706. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.85. The stock has a market cap of C$782.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of C$117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.2663372 EPS for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

