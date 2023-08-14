Stock Traders Buy High Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 22,666 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,409 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,034,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.65. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 827,433 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 186,250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.