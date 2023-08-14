StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The company has a market cap of $70.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Lee Enterprises

In other news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

