StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.76.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
