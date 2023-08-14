StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

