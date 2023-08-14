Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $71.25 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.08 or 0.06272460 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,188,461 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

