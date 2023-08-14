Streakk Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $5.14 million and $140,325.84 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.50101918 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $210,190.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

