Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 50%

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.30. 980,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,798% from the average session volume of 51,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stria Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 30.15 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57.

About Stria Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.