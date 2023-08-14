Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.03

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.26.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.