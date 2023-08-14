Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles Buys 300 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 300 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.00 per share, with a total value of C$20,400.00.

SLF stock traded down C$0.55 on Monday, hitting C$67.30. 1,694,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,245. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$70.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.31. The stock has a market cap of C$39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.218018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.36.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

