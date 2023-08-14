SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 16.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $12.47. 135,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 605,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68.
SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
