SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 16.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $12.47. 135,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 605,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

