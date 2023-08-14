SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STKL. Stephens began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STKL

SunOpta Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.88 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $576.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.