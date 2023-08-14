Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $727,674.31

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $54.97 million and $727,674.31 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,568,797,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,780,087,364 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

