SWS Partners Acquires 890 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.96. 456,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

