SWS Partners Buys 1,385 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 199,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,149,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 469,128 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 230,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,673. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

