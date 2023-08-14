SWS Partners Buys 7,793 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 689.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 899,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 785,528 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 183,065 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. 4,435,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,016,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of -198.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

