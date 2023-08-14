SWS Partners Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 113,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.