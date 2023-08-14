SWS Partners Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

WestRock Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WRK traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $33.38. 386,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,703. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

