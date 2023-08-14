SWS Partners Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $92.56. 586,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

