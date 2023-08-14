SWS Partners Takes $1.44 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $427.04. 1,261,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

