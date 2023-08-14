Sylogist (SYZLF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 296 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sylogist to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sylogist and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylogist N/A N/A 38.93 Sylogist Competitors $448.89 million -$11.08 million 683.40

Sylogist’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Sylogist pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sylogist pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sylogist and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylogist Competitors 423 1569 3397 18 2.56

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Sylogist’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Sylogist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sylogist and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylogist N/A N/A N/A Sylogist Competitors -30.20% -250.46% -6.94%

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution. The company was founded by William T. Tempany on March 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

