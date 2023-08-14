T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TROW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.00. 455,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,631. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

