Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835,186. The stock has a market cap of $478.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

