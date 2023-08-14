Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,621. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $481.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

