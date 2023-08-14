Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Up 29.9% in July

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of TALS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,547. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.27.
In other Talaris Therapeutics news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $40,225.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,805,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 153,786 shares of company stock worth $377,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
