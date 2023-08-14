Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Up 29.9% in July

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TALS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,547. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Talaris Therapeutics

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $40,225.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,805,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 153,786 shares of company stock worth $377,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 70,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 375,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 849,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 2,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 434,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TALS

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.