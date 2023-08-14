TD Securities Boosts K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target to C$43.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

