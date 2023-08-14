TD Securities Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$215.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

WSP Global Price Performance

About WSP Global

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $133.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

