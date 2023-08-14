Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 224,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 121,469 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 24.5%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

