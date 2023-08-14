Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 709,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $165.59 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.53.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

